Carolyn Mae Sasenbery, 93, Born December 27, 1927 in Hastings, Nebraska passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

93 Residence: Sonora, CA