King James McPherson “King”, age 104, Born March 17, 1917 in Los Angeles, California passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Angels Camp Services: Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 PM in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California with military honors.