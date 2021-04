Mildred “Mickey” D. Fadden, 88, born July 6, 1932 in Osseo, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

