Pryor, Barbara

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Pryor, 81, born June 18, 1939 in North Highlands, California passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Her two children are Thomas and Donna. Active in local golf communities, volunteered for the Special Olympics and local high school girls golf. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/30/2021

03/30/2021 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 24 at Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Lane, Sonora at the Granny Smith Section with parking in lot 2 (on the right) at 10:30 AM