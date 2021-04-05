Holbert, Ellen

Ellen Katheleen (Jacobsen) Holbert, 87, born August 28, 1933 in Bronx, New York passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her Granddaughter’s residence in Columbia, California. Her children are Douglas, John and Karen, she has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She loved family gatherings, dancing, traveling and enjoyed her time as an ombudsman for Long Term Cares in Tuolumne County, she was honored for her five years of service. Ellen was a Teller at Bank of America for 45 years. She supported many organizations. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

