Raymond Henry Welch III, 63, born September 6, 1957 passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements. Inurnment will be with his parents in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

