Judith Ann Molloy, 82, born July 5, 1938 in Manhattan, New York passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements.

Twain Harte, CA Services: Memorial Services will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions have been lifted