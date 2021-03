Forrest Daniel “Dan” Jones, 85, born November 24, 1935 in Kalispell, Montana passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

