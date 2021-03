Blair Jason Godbout, 66, born November 7, 1954 in San Jose, California passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with a service to be held when Covid restrictions allow.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

