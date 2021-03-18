Grenfell, Charlene

Charlene Carol Grenfell (Overholtzer), 80, born September 18,1940, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Long-time Tuolumne County resident Charlene went to be with Jesus on March 13, 2021. Born in Modesto on September 18, 1940, she was best known to everyone as “Nana.”

Nana worked at Sonora Community Hospital for 27 years as an LVN. She worked as the pediatric nurse in the Sierra Birth Center. After retiring, she opened her own day care and worked as an In-Home Caregiver for children with disabilities. Nana was an active member in her church, Heavens Open Door Fellowship, and the Red Hat Society.

As a young girl she found her first love to be for her horse, Starlite, and growing up she could be found riding around the streets of Columbia. It was also on a horse that she met the great love of her life, Less Grenfell. Since then, Nana enjoyed many horse adventures from riding with family and friends at home to riding over Sonora Pass with the wagon train. Horses remained a passion for her entire life as generations of her family grew alongside five generations of horses bred from one of her original horses – Queeny.

Everyone who was blessed to know Nana received a warm hug and a loaf of her famous banana bread. Her family was her priority and together enjoyed playing card games and big family dinners. She was a beautiful, Christian woman who spent her life sharing her love for Jesus.

Nana will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, Less Grenfell Sr; her three sons Les Jr. (Carolyn), Richard (Kathleen) and Kerry (Tammie); her grandchildren, Leslie Grenfell, Patricia Aiken, Stephen Grenfell, Alicia Gardner, Katelyn Grenfell, Joshua Grenfell, Sarah Storey, Bethany Grenfell, Megan Kellstadt, Britany Ramirez, Cameron Grenfell, Amy Weathers; her ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Stinnett, nieces Carlene and Cindy; and her nephew Butch.

Charlene was preceded in death by her Parents; Father David Enoch Overholtzer and Stepmother Emma Overholtzer. Mother Evelyn Elizabeth Fogderud (Converse) and Stepfather Floyd Fogudurd, her two brothers Arnold Overholtzer and Jerry Fogudurd.

