Ruth O. Hagstrom, 85, born September 6, 1935 in Hilt, California passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements. Inurnment will be in Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, California

