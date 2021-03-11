Jones, Larry

Larry Grant Jones, 78 of Sonora, California, born June 17, 1942 in Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Larry received a Silver Star for saving several Marines’ lives during a battle in Vietnam. Specifically, he was cited for his conspicuous gallantry while serving as a platoon guide with the 3rd Bn., 9th Marine Regt., in the Republic of Vietnam on July 6, 1968. His unit was embarking aboard a convoy during a movement from the Khe Sanh Combat Base when it came under heavy artillery fire. During the ensuing attack, several Marines fell wounded in exposed positions. Disregarding his own wounds, Sgt. Jones assisted several wounded Marines into a nearby jeep, which he maneuvered through the field of fire twice to the relative safety of a helicopter landing zone for MedEvac. Returning to the battlefield, he pulled two injured Marines from a burning vehicle. -The San Diego Union newspaper Nov 4, 1969. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

