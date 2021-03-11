Smith, Nicholas

Nicholas E. Smith, of Angels Camp, CA, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born in La Brea, CA on March 6, 1945 and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. Nick attended Taft High School before earning his Bachelor’s degree from San Fernando Valley college. He was an avid tennis player and met his wife, Susan (Gangwer) Smith, at the former Gold Hunter Tennis and Swim Club in San Andreas, CA, and on February 16, 1979 the couple were married in Carson City, NV.

Nick was a multi-talented realtor and contractor who built three homes, two of which his family lived in before he decided to stay home and dedicate himself to raising their children. He became interested in golf and played with his wife and kids at Forest Meadows and Greenhorn Creek, where he and Susan were members. He was able to coach his kids in baseball, basketball, and Ponytail softball.

Nick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan Smith of Angels Camp, CA; children, Colin (Diane) Smith of Bothell, WA, Sam (Pui) Smith of Rocklin, CA, Lane (Sage) Scott of Angels Camp, CA, Thomas (Lydia) Smith of Sacramento, CA, and Colleen (Charlie) Goodwin of Angels Camp, CA; brother, Curtis (Linda) Smith of Solvang, CA; and 12 beloved grandchildren who will miss him dearly, as he loved them so much. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Josephine (Seymour) Smith; and brother, Tony Smith.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service – Calaveras. www.sierracremationservice.com