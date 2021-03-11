Henry, Eugene

Eugene M. Henry, 97, born April 3, 1923 in Loveland, Colorado passed away March 1, 2021. Enlisted in the US Navy in 1941 immediately after high school in Ouray, Colorado. Served shipboard at Pearl Harbor and Midway. US Naval Academy selected him, there he became the 1st “Six Striper” and 1st Midshipmen Battalion Comanmander in the history of the USNA. 1947 married Floy and the two would have three children, Nancy, Jim and Lisa. Gene’s submariner life and later Naval Postgraduate School and nuclear sub design, construction supervision assignments kept the family moving coast to coast. 1967 retired from Navy after serving on administration staff/teaching at US Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. The very next day he began a new career as head of math and physics department and teaching for Pepperdine University and later teaching and administering other schools.

He and Floy resided in Monterey Peninsula when his long-time avid love of mountains, fishing, and wilderness backpacking eventually “lured” them to Tuolumne County in 1985. Older local fishing fans may recall the semi-annual “Fisherman’s Yard Sale” he and his great friend, Galen Blackwell would hold in Sugar Pine. He continued to log many adventures. Ever devoted to God and the Bible Gene and Floy were active in church wherever life led. They were generous to global missions, relief, orphanages, and many folks in need. They were members of the Sonora Church of Christ. Married 52 years, Floy passed in 1999. Gene found love again and enjoyed marriage with “Billie” until she passed in 2011. He remained proud of his Navy service all his days, sporting his “Bottom Gun” submariner cap all the way. A veteran of WW2, Korea and Vietnam; the family salutes. We extend deep gratitude to his good friends, his dogs, and wonderful, dedicated caregivers who helped bring joy and dignity to his final years. Angels!

Donations to Humane Society of Tuolumne County and/or Sonora Church of Christ.