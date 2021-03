Terry Lee Duval, 71, born May 9, 1949 in Orange County passed away February 13, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. She enjoyed being with family, sewing and caring for people. Her heart and home were always welcoming. Her loving nature was evident in just the amount of kids that she was always ‘Auntie’ and ‘Grandma’ to. Most of her life was dedicated to caring for others.

