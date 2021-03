Ellen Kathryn Holbert, 87, born August 28, 1933 in New York passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her residence in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

