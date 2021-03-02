Tuttle, Michelle

Michelle (Fraker) Tuttle, 69 born 1952 passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 19, 2021, after a fierce battle with cancer. She was born in San Jose, California, to Harold and Lorraine Mulneaux, the third of four

daughters. After high school, Michelle married Charles Fraker, who went on to become a Sunnyvale Peace

Officer. In 1976, he lost his life in the line of duty. Despite this life-changing tragedy, Michelle persevered; and

with the support of family, created a new life for her daughters. Michelle never approached life as a spectator.

She was actively involved in the lives of her daughters, volunteering in the classroom and PTA, and lead their Girl

Scout troop. Her positive attitude and determination never waved, no matter the hardship or challenge. At the

heart of everything she did, was family.

In 1985, Michelle moved her family to Sonora. Over the years, she started two small businesses, leading her to

meet Michael Tuttle in 1990. They were inseparable; eventually working together at Yosemite Title, where

Michelle progressed from receptionist to Senior Escrow Coordinator over a 16-year career with the company.

She was actively involved with Tuolumne County Women’s Network, serving for many years on their board of

directors, eventually as president. Upon retiring, Michelle pursued her interest~ in genealogy and travel:

exploring Alaska, Panama, Mexico, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, and enjoyed RV

treks to Santa Cruz or even cross-country.

Michelle was survived by her husband, Michael Tuttle; daughters, Rebecca and Angela Fraker, and Stephanie. Martin; step-daughter, Deah Gentry; grandchildren, Amanda Botts, Joseph and Jacob Fraker, and Michayla

Botts; great-grandchildren, Boyd, Aurora, and Liam; her father, Harold Mulneaux; sisters and their spouses,

La Rene and Larry Hodson, Sharon and John Maye, and Denise and Tony Micheletti; nieces, nephews, and their

spouses, Bret Hodson, Tracy Richardson, Za~h and Shara Dzerigian, Melissa and Phil Demers, and Brandy

Dzerigian; great-nieces and nephews, Jameson, Anthony, Savannah, Evey, Miller and Juliette. She was preceded

in death by her first husband, Charles Fraker; mother, Lorraine Mulneaux; brother-in-law, Ken Dzergian; and

great-nephew, Vlade.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to: Tuolumne County Women’s Network, Cystic Fibrosis Research Institute (CFRI), or St. Jude’s.