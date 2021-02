Lynn Marie Warrick Goolsby, 59 Born June 25, 1961 in Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

