Morrison, Agnes

Agnes Dolores Morrison age 90 of Modesto, California (Formerly of Twain Harte, California)

Born January 19, 1930 in Oakland, California passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in English Oaks Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/24/2021

02/24/2021 Age: 90

90 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Dr, Twain Harte, California. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California.