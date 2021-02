Mildred Caroline Hartung, Born February 10, 1921 in Cohoes, New York passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 in Gold Country Health Center, Placerville, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Placerville, CA (formerly of Columbia, CA) Services: Private Interment will be St. Agnes' Cemetery, Cohoes, New York.