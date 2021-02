Buddy Ray Miller, Born August 23, 1936 in West Paines, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Sonora, CA Services: Private family interment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California