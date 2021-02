Andrea Kathleen Henegar, 47, Born June 26, 1973 in Sonora, California passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/14/2021

02/14/2021 Age: 47

47 Residence: Sonora, CA