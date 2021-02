Mildred C. Sinklier, 93, of Sonora, California (Formerly of Copperopolis, California) Born February 19, 1927 passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Avalon Care Sonora

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/13/2021

02/13/2021 Age: 93

93 Residence: Copperopolis, CA