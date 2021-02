Harold “Hal” Burton Pollard, 79, Born October 3, 1940 in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements.

Inurnment will be Fort Jones Cemetery, California

