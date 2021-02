John Allan Howry, 73, Born July 19, 1947 in Drayton, North Dakota passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

