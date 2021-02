Arthur “Art” Edward Lane Sr., 61, Born March 15, 1959 in Mt. Clements, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 02/09/2021

02/09/2021 Age: 61

61 Residence: Modesto, CA

Modesto, CA Services: Private family inurnment in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California