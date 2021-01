Florence Young Moore, 100, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California she was born September 12, 1920 in Webster County, Missouri. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Greenley Hill, CA Services: Private burial will be in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California