James “Jim” Earl Laeng, 80 of Mesa, Arizona (former long time resident of Sonora, California) passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Banner Dessert Medical Center, Mesa, Arizona. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. He was born February 14, 1940 in Pennsylvania.

Date of Death: 01/28/2021

01/28/2021 Age: 80