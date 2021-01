Shirley Diane Beerman, 85 passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. At her request, a cremation will be held and there will be no services. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

85 Residence: Jamestown, CA