Floyd “Slim” Edwards, 92, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation Arrangements with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, California. He was born January 17, 1929 in Big Fork, Arkansas.

