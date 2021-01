Peggy H. Kingman, 87, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements. She was born on November 27, 1933 in East Orange, New Jersey.

Date of Death: 01/18/2021

01/18/2021 Age: 87

87 Residence: Sonora, CA