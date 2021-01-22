Larson, Iris

Iris Laverne Larson (nee Shackelford) passed away Jan. 10, 2021, surrounded by her closest family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Kelly Shackelford, and brother Don Shackelford.

Iris is survived by her husband, Tom Carson; mother, Virginia Shackelford; daughter, Megan Larson; granddaughter Jaden Larson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Iris was born in Turlock. Iris had recently retired from her position as branch manager at Umpqua Bank in Copperopolis. Iris loved to cook, entertain and decorate. No one ever went hungry at her parties. She also loved to entertain her guests by playing piano. Iris made people laugh and shared her giant heart with those she loved.

Iris was a woman of great strength, but most importantly great faith. It brings great comfort to know she is now in the arms of Jesus.

Due to COVID, the celebration of life will be postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service.