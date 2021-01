Terril C. Spitze, 70, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Terril was born June 13, 1950 in Winfield, Kansas.

Date of Death: 01/16/2021

01/16/2021 Age: 70

70 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: Private burial will be in Carters Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held in the late spring.