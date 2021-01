“JR” Henry James Roberson 89, of Tuolumne, CA passed away on January 10, 2021 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown. He was born on October 22, 1931 in Antlers, Oklahoma. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

