Vernon Delbert Fleck, 88, of Sonora, CA passed away on January 7, 2021 at his residence. Vernon was born on January 2, 1933 in Lodi, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: Private Family Graveside services are planned in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California.