Tim Cargill, 53, of Sonora, CA passed away on December 28, 2020 at his residence. Tim was born on June 20, 1967 in Vallejo, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: Private Family inurnment in the family plot in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, California