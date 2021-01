Sue Ann Wynn, 73, of Sonora, CA, passed away on January 3, 2021 at Lodi Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lodi, CA. Sue was born on February 16, 1947 in San Francisco, CA.

Date of Death: 01/03/2021

01/03/2021 Age: 73

73 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements and burial in the Sonora Masonic Cemetery.