Steve Howard Richards, 88, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Adventist Health Medical Center in Sonora, CA. Steve was born on September 10, 1932 in Taft, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Cremation is planned and inurnment for he and his wife, Dolores, will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.