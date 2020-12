Sarah Elizabeth Henson, 44, of Sonora, CA, passed away on December 6, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Sarah was born on March 30, 1976 in Sonora, CA. Sarah was the Mother Lode Roundup Queen 1997 – 1998.

Sonora, CA Services: Services to be announced at a later time. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.