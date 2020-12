Weldon Eugene Allen, 91, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Weldon was born on May 13, 1929 in the south plains of Texas, near Amarillo.

Date of Death: 12/07/2020

12/07/2020 Age: 91

91 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Weldon will be laid to rest at the Columbia Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Weldon will be laid to rest at the Columbia Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Celebration of Life: Condolences to 12877 Sylva Ln, Apt 115, Sonora, CA 95370