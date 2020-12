Michael Paul Padavana, 44, of Soulsbyville, CA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence in Soulsbyville, CA. Michael was born on February 27, 1976 in Castro Valley, CA.

Date of Death: 11/29/2020

11/29/2020 Age: 44

44 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA

Soulsbyville, CA Services: Cremation is planned and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.