Virginia Elizabeth Potts, 98, of Sonora, CA, (formerly Twain Harte, CA) passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Adventist Health, Sonora, CA. Virginia was born on January 1, 1922 in Minnesota.

Private interment will be in the Anaheim Cemetery, Anaheim, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of burial arrangements.