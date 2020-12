Lila “Nadine” Jaquez, 84, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, CA. Lila was born on June 9, 1936 in Kilgore, TX.

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1pm at Jamestown City Cemetery, Hwy 108 at Woods Way, Jamestown, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.