Lyle Elmer Bell, 91, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Lyle was born on August 20, 1929 in Nampa, ID.

Sonora, CA Services: Full Military Honors will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11am in Mt. Shadow Cemetery. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.