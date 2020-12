Jean Stuart Bonde, 86, of Sewickley PA, passed away on December 1, 2020 at a nursing facility in Pennsylvania. Jean was born on October 31, 1934 in Portsmouth, VA.

Sewickley, PA Services: A memorial tribute will be held in the future on Chincoteague Island for family and friends. Arrangements by Copeland's Sewickley.