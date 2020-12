Joe Eugene Edgar, 79, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Joe was born on November 27, 1941 in Memphis, TN.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of Cremation arrangements.