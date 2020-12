Karl Stephen Kriss, 73, of Arnold, CA, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Adventist Health, Sonora, CA. Karl was born on January 21, 1947 in Berwick, Pennsylvania.

Arnold, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of Cremation arrangements.