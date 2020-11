Karl Vaughn Barnett, 73, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his office in Sonora, CA. Karl was born on May 8, 1947 in San Francisco, CA.

Public celebration of life will be held at a later date.