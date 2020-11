Jakie U Edgar, 79, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Jakie was born on November 27, 1940.

Date of Death: 11/22/2020

11/22/2020 Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.