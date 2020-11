Marion Elizabeth Ottes, of Soulsbyville, CA, passed away on November 13, 2020 at her residence in Soulsbyville, CA. Marion was born on July 11, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY.

Soulsbyville, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation arrangements.